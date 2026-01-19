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Archway by daffodill
Photo 3255

Archway

Is an archway a bridge?
I guess so!
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
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