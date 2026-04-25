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Previous
Photo 3261
Jubilee Bridge
Brudge spaning the River Avon near Fladbury in Worcestershire on a glorious spring evening.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Rose Humphrey
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
25th April 2026 7:27pm
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worcestershire
,
avon’
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fladbury
,
bridge’
,
‘river
,
‘jubilee
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