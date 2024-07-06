Sign up
Flower Bouquet
This flower bouquet is from flowers in our yard. So thankful for them.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
81
photos
19
followers
61
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Daily Happenings
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
6th July 2024 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
lily
,
roses
eDorre
ace
Lucky you! So very pretty
July 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
what a gorgeous bouquet, such beautiful flowers you have in your garden. I love the tones of the pink one.
July 7th, 2024
