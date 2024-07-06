Previous
Flower Bouquet by dailypix
12 / 365

Flower Bouquet

This flower bouquet is from flowers in our yard. So thankful for them.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
eDorre ace
Lucky you! So very pretty
July 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
what a gorgeous bouquet, such beautiful flowers you have in your garden. I love the tones of the pink one.
July 7th, 2024  
