Creek in the Mountains by dailypix
Creek in the Mountains

This is right below where we saw the Cattle yesterday. So glad they have plenty of vegetation and and water. They also have several places to keep cool from the sun.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Susan Klassen

The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Jerzy ace
The water looks low but I would love to fly fish a creek like this in better weather. Nice outdoors scene. Cattle have a way of figuring things out...sometimes.
August 3rd, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@jerzyfotos The cattle figure it out I guess. There were other areas with more water and we drove past a couple of people who were fly fishing.
August 3rd, 2024  
