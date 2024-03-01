Next
Lawn ornaments by dailypix
Lawn ornaments

Because a lot of the snow has melted, we were able to explore the yard in our new place a bit easier.

Fun to spot these lawn ornaments and garden decor.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
