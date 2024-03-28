Previous
Birthday Surprise by dailypix
8 / 365

Birthday Surprise

My husband took me out for lunch for my Birthday. And surprised me with a bouquet of Tulips and a bit of shopping fun.

Great day enjoyed by us both. So thankful.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
4% complete

