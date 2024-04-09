Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
9 / 365
Picture Frame Project
So happy to finally finish this wood picture frame my Dad made for me several years ago.
I painted the frame and we added chicken wire to the back.
The idea is to use mini clothes pins to attach the photos you wish to display.
I used our postcards from the Art Institute of Chicago for the display.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
17
photos
0
followers
4
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
9th April 2024 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close