Picture Frame Project by dailypix
Picture Frame Project

So happy to finally finish this wood picture frame my Dad made for me several years ago.

I painted the frame and we added chicken wire to the back.

The idea is to use mini clothes pins to attach the photos you wish to display.

I used our postcards from the Art Institute of Chicago for the display.
Susan Klassen

