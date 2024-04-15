Previous
Next
Birthday Collage by dailypix
14 / 365

Birthday Collage

It’s day 15 for the instagram photo challenge I was a part of to remember our friend Merry.

I made this photo collage for her birthday.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise