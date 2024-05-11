Previous
Next
Sea Glass and Shells by dailypix
11 / 365

Sea Glass and Shells

One of the first of my small containers, that I’ve unpacked of my sea glass and shells.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise