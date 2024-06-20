Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
Ducklings in the Grass
These young ducklings were resting in the grass under a tree. This was at a nearby park. I would imagine they were also taking a break from being in the direct sun.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
6
2
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
58
photos
13
followers
56
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
park
,
ducklings
Babs
ace
They are so sweet. Hope they all survive.
June 20th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@onewing
Me too. They are so cute I wanted to pick one up, but of course the parents were near by and wouldn’t have allowed it. Glad I got a picture though.
June 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Darling capture, Susan!
June 20th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Out of the sun! nap time
June 20th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@bjywamer
Thank you so glad I could get close enough. 😊
June 20th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@frodob
Absolutely! The sun is hot for those little ones.
June 20th, 2024
