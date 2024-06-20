Previous
Ducklings in the Grass by dailypix
51 / 365

Ducklings in the Grass

These young ducklings were resting in the grass under a tree. This was at a nearby park. I would imagine they were also taking a break from being in the direct sun.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Babs ace
They are so sweet. Hope they all survive.
June 20th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@onewing Me too. They are so cute I wanted to pick one up, but of course the parents were near by and wouldn’t have allowed it. Glad I got a picture though.
June 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Darling capture, Susan!
June 20th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Out of the sun! nap time
June 20th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@bjywamer Thank you so glad I could get close enough. 😊
June 20th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@frodob Absolutely! The sun is hot for those little ones.
June 20th, 2024  
