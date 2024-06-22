Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
52 / 365
Beach Tic Tac Toe Challenge
I am joining in for this years beach tic tac toe challenge on Instagram. Hosted by @pinkbeach.nz #beachtictactoe24
I’ve included sea glass pieces and black sand dollars in this photo. Thought it would be fun to participate so I’m sharing my first picture in this challenge which is on for a week.
Thanks everyone for stopping by, for the comments and feedback it is so appreciated.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
60
photos
13
followers
56
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Latest from all albums
46
47
48
49
50
7
51
52
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
22nd June 2024 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat
This is really nice with a great colour scheme and shapes.
I love the sea glass and I found a few bits myself last week to add to my collection.
June 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I love the sea glass and I found a few bits myself last week to add to my collection.