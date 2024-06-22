Previous
Beach Tic Tac Toe Challenge by dailypix
52 / 365

Beach Tic Tac Toe Challenge

I am joining in for this years beach tic tac toe challenge on Instagram. Hosted by @pinkbeach.nz #beachtictactoe24

I’ve included sea glass pieces and black sand dollars in this photo. Thought it would be fun to participate so I’m sharing my first picture in this challenge which is on for a week.

Thanks everyone for stopping by, for the comments and feedback it is so appreciated.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Susan Klassen

Photo Details

Pat
This is really nice with a great colour scheme and shapes.
I love the sea glass and I found a few bits myself last week to add to my collection.
June 22nd, 2024  
