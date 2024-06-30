Drone Show

Our city had their own celebrations leading up to Canada Day, which is tomorrow July 1.



Saturday night they had a drone show which was really neat. The show was 7 minutes long. The drones flew up and formed the images in the collage. Each of the dots in the images are all drones.



There were a few more images I didn’t capture, a lily flower and children on a seesaw. Cool to see in person and a great experience.