Previous
61 / 365
Drone Show
Our city had their own celebrations leading up to Canada Day, which is tomorrow July 1.
Saturday night they had a drone show which was really neat. The show was 7 minutes long. The drones flew up and formed the images in the collage. Each of the dots in the images are all drones.
There were a few more images I didn’t capture, a lily flower and children on a seesaw. Cool to see in person and a great experience.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
1
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
73
photos
14
followers
58
following
16% complete
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
56
9
57
10
58
59
60
61
Tags
drones
Dorothy
ace
Looks like a great evening show.
Happy Canada Day 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦
July 1st, 2024
Happy Canada Day 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦