Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
62 / 365
Happy Canada Day!
My husband and I had an excellent Canada Day long weekend. From the drone show Friday night, to 2 free pancake breakfasts and a free community barbecue,
We enjoyed a wood fired pizza from a local food truck, There was an art show that we.had art pieces in.
There were concerts, sidewalk sales, the RCMP musical ride performed by summer students and we also had some time to relax on the back deck.
We tried to take in as much as we could. Really was a great weekend.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
74
photos
14
followers
58
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Latest from all albums
9
57
10
58
59
60
61
62
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day’
,
‘canada
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage of your outing and delicious looking food, it must have been a fabulous day!
July 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close