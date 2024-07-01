Happy Canada Day!

My husband and I had an excellent Canada Day long weekend. From the drone show Friday night, to 2 free pancake breakfasts and a free community barbecue,



We enjoyed a wood fired pizza from a local food truck, There was an art show that we.had art pieces in.



There were concerts, sidewalk sales, the RCMP musical ride performed by summer students and we also had some time to relax on the back deck.



We tried to take in as much as we could. Really was a great weekend.