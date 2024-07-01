Previous
Happy Canada Day! by dailypix
62 / 365

Happy Canada Day!

My husband and I had an excellent Canada Day long weekend. From the drone show Friday night, to 2 free pancake breakfasts and a free community barbecue,

We enjoyed a wood fired pizza from a local food truck, There was an art show that we.had art pieces in.

There were concerts, sidewalk sales, the RCMP musical ride performed by summer students and we also had some time to relax on the back deck.

We tried to take in as much as we could. Really was a great weekend.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
16% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful collage of your outing and delicious looking food, it must have been a fabulous day!
July 2nd, 2024  
