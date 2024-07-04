Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
65 / 365
Shelter from the storm
My husband, our dog and I were in the garage when the thunderstorm started. Our dog Bailey needed to find a safe place and it happened to be on a pile of sawdust under my husband’s wood lathe.
We turned on some music and that helped too. The storm only lasted for about 15-20 minutes longer so he made it through just fine.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
77
photos
17
followers
60
following
17% complete
View this month »
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2024
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close