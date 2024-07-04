Previous
Shelter from the storm
65 / 365

Shelter from the storm

My husband, our dog and I were in the garage when the thunderstorm started. Our dog Bailey needed to find a safe place and it happened to be on a pile of sawdust under my husband’s wood lathe.

We turned on some music and that helped too. The storm only lasted for about 15-20 minutes longer so he made it through just fine.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

17% complete

Photo Details

