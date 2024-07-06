Model Railway and Town

My husband and I had tickets to a play at Rosebud Theatre of the Arts yesterday. As we walked around the area after the show we walked by a house that had a model railway and town. The railcar made a loop around the model town and also went in between the buildings. We talked to the gentleman who created it. He said it took him over 2 years to complete. Those who visit the theatre have the chance to see it.



So enjoyable to see this working model display.



The photos don’t do it justice. So many fine details in the design of it.