Previous
Model Railway and Town by dailypix
67 / 365

Model Railway and Town

My husband and I had tickets to a play at Rosebud Theatre of the Arts yesterday. As we walked around the area after the show we walked by a house that had a model railway and town. The railcar made a loop around the model town and also went in between the buildings. We talked to the gentleman who created it. He said it took him over 2 years to complete. Those who visit the theatre have the chance to see it.

So enjoyable to see this working model display.

The photos don’t do it justice. So many fine details in the design of it.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What an interesting triptych. Amazing detail. My husband and his pals are building a model railway in his friend's garage. It is the size of the whole double garage and is a massive display on 3 levels.
July 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very interesting to see, wonderful details
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise