Light Pink Rose by dailypix
71 / 365

Light Pink Rose

This light pink rose opened up a couple of days ago. This small rose bush took a beating during a spring storm which broke off a couple stems. It still had a couple left that were set to bloom. This one opened first.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
19% complete

Diana ace
A gorgeous capture of this beauty, soon to be wabi sabi! I love the colour and light.
July 11th, 2024  
