Light Pink Rose
This light pink rose opened up a couple of days ago. This small rose bush took a beating during a spring storm which broke off a couple stems. It still had a couple left that were set to bloom. This one opened first.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
pink
,
rose
Diana
ace
A gorgeous capture of this beauty, soon to be wabi sabi! I love the colour and light.
July 11th, 2024
