Growing Wildflowers in the Tree Stump

When we moved into our new place we found this tree stump that the previous owners just added to the flower garden landscape. They had a container with flowers placed inside last year. So we decided to add some soil to what was already there and plant wildflowers and see what happens.



They have been growing nicely but this week some started flowering. I can see a couple of poppies and some tiny white flowers.



It’s pretty neat glad we tried it.