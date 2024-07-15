Sign up
Daisies at our Neighbours
My neighbour is away for this week and asked if I could water her yard. So happy to do this and it also gives me the chance to take pictures of flowers in her yard. These daisies are along the side of her property. I thought they were so pretty.
15th July 2024
Susan Klassen
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Views
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
15th July 2024 4:45pm
Tags
flowers
,
daisies
