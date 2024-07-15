Previous
Daisies at our Neighbours by dailypix
76 / 365

Daisies at our Neighbours

My neighbour is away for this week and asked if I could water her yard. So happy to do this and it also gives me the chance to take pictures of flowers in her yard. These daisies are along the side of her property. I thought they were so pretty.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
