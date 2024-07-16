Sign up
77 / 365
Flourishing Wildflowers
The old wood stump we planted wildflowers in is doing so well. I really like the different colour poppies that have grown.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
16th July 2024 12:45pm
Tags
flowers
,
poppies
,
wildflowers
Jerzy
ace
That stump is producing very well. Great capture of it.
July 17th, 2024
