Rudbeckia

So yesterday I found this flower in the garden. Today I took a picture and confirmed that it was Rudbeckia, commonly called “black-eyed Susans”.

It’s only a small one but I’ve wanted to plant some so I was delighted to see this one. We will see if any more pop up.

When we moved here we only new there was perennials in the yard like roses and lilies but didn’t know what else was here. So there has been a lot of happy discoveries this spring and summer. The was another one of those discoveries. Makes me smile.
20th July 2024

