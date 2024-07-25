Sign up
86 / 365
Horse in the Field
We spotted this horse in one of our drives in the country. We pulled over and walked over to the fence and the horse came right over to see us.
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
horse
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful horse.
July 26th, 2024
