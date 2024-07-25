Previous
Horse in the Field by dailypix
86 / 365

Horse in the Field

We spotted this horse in one of our drives in the country. We pulled over and walked over to the fence and the horse came right over to see us.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful horse.
July 26th, 2024  
