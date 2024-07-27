Previous
Purple Clematis by dailypix
88 / 365

Purple Clematis

Beautiful Clematis plant in one of my neighbours backyards.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Beverley ace
Lovely purple flowers, gorgeous capture
July 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Such pretty flowers
July 28th, 2024  
