Delphinium by dailypix
89 / 365

Delphinium

In one of our garden beds we tossed in a few wild flower seeds. This delphinium flower was in the mix and just came up this weekend. Thought it was quite pretty.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
