90 / 365
Red Rose
One of the last blooming roses in the flower garden.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
garden
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this stunning rose.
July 30th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you do much very appreciated. I feel like I’m going to miss the roses blooming but they will grow back next year. 💖
July 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo gorg
July 30th, 2024
