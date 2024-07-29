Previous
Red Rose by dailypix
90 / 365

Red Rose

One of the last blooming roses in the flower garden.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Wonderful capture of this stunning rose.
July 30th, 2024  
@ludwigsdiana Thank you do much very appreciated. I feel like I’m going to miss the roses blooming but they will grow back next year. 💖
July 30th, 2024  
Sooo gorg
July 30th, 2024  
