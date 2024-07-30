Previous
Lundbreck Falls by dailypix
Lundbreck Falls

Stopped by Lundbreck Falls on a beautiful summer day. You can walk down to the falls and walk in the water. Nice on to do on a warm day. We took some family there who had never visited this location before.
Susan Klassen

Diana ace
A fabulous collage with stunning shots. Such beautiful scenes and weather.
July 30th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks so much Diana! I really appreciate it. It was such a beautiful day.
July 30th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Excellent pictures of the falls and family outing. If it wasn't 8hrs 20min,drive we would have considered checking it out,
July 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...These are great photos of these powerful waterfalls.
July 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous triptych!
July 30th, 2024  
