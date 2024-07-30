Sign up
Previous
91 / 365
Lundbreck Falls
Stopped by Lundbreck Falls on a beautiful summer day. You can walk down to the falls and walk in the water. Nice on to do on a warm day. We took some family there who had never visited this location before.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
5
3
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
107
photos
21
followers
64
following
24% complete
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
6
5
3
2024
Public
falls
lundbreck
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage with stunning shots. Such beautiful scenes and weather.
July 30th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks so much Diana! I really appreciate it. It was such a beautiful day.
July 30th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Excellent pictures of the falls and family outing. If it wasn't 8hrs 20min,drive we would have considered checking it out,
July 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...These are great photos of these powerful waterfalls.
July 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous triptych!
July 30th, 2024
