Hollyhocks by dailypix
92 / 365

Hollyhocks

These are from my neighbours house in the back alley of her place. These seem too pretty to be in the back alley. But I suppose it makes that area nice for others walking by.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
25% complete

Photo Details

