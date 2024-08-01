Previous
Canna Lily 2nd Bloom by dailypix
93 / 365

Canna Lily 2nd Bloom

Our Canna lily plant is blooming for a second time. I really like the variegated. colour on the flowers.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Susan Klassen

The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty, such wonderful colours.
August 2nd, 2024  
