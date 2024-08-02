Previous
Cattle in the Mountains by dailypix
94 / 365

Cattle in the Mountains

These cattle live in the mountain ranges of southwest Alberta in the summer. It was surprising when we first spotted them on a day trip out exploring.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
25% complete

