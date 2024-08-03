Previous
More Cattle in the Mountains by dailypix
95 / 365

More Cattle in the Mountains

As I mentioned in yesterday’s post. These cattle live in the mountain ranges of southwest Alberta in the summer.

We had a chance to see more cattle when we took a day trip to explore Castle Provincial Park and Castle mountain areas.

Zoom in to see them in the pictures.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Susan Klassen

Michelle
Lovely capture, looks like they have a lot of pasture grass to pick from!
August 3rd, 2024  
