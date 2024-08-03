Sign up
More Cattle in the Mountains
As I mentioned in yesterday’s post. These cattle live in the mountain ranges of southwest Alberta in the summer.
We had a chance to see more cattle when we took a day trip to explore Castle Provincial Park and Castle mountain areas.
Zoom in to see them in the pictures.
3rd August 2024
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Michelle
Lovely capture, looks like they have a lot of pasture grass to pick from!
August 3rd, 2024
