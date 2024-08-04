Previous
Surfinseaglass Photo Challenge by dailypix
96 / 365

Surfinseaglass Photo Challenge

#surfinseaglass photo challenge

I am joining in on another photo challenge on Instagram. Hosted by @surfersusie66. #surfinseaglass

The day 4 (August 4) prompt or theme is seafoam. Here is some seafoam coloured sea glass I have and a vintage coke bottle they originate from.

Thanks everyone for stopping by, for the comments and feedback it is so appreciated.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
