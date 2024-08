Waterton Reservoir

We visited Waterton Reservoir yesterday, it was the first time we have ever been there. It was a long weekend with warm weather so the beach was packed.



The picture only shows part of the reservoir. Didn’t get a picture from the beach as it was too busy. There were several people on boats and even some waterskiing. We’d like to go back when it’s less busy.



In the distance you can see the outline of mountains.