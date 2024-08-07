Sign up
Castle Wildland Provincial Park
This weekend we also visited Castle Wildland Provincial Park after visiting Waterton reservoir.
Waterton reservoir is not in the national park. It’s about 30 minutes north of the park. And Castle Wildland Provincial Park is about 30 minutes west of the reservoir.
In the top right picture there are 3 people on kayaks. In this area several people were also fishing not pictured here.
We also spotted a couple on two horses that went on the trail and in the creek that is pictured on the bottom two pictures.
There were a lot of places to explore which made for a great long weekend.
7th August 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
gloria jones
ace
Terrific collage
August 9th, 2024
