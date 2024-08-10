Sign up
Previous
102 / 365
Garden Poppies
Nice to see these poppies in the vegetable garden, we had planted these wildflower and poppy seeds in a section to add some colour. We are so happy we did. Different flowers have been blooming for about a month and they’re still flowering.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
2
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
119
photos
22
followers
64
following
27% complete
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Tags
flowers
,
poppies
Diana
ace
A lovely combination of flowers and greens, beautifully captured Susan.
August 11th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Such happy colors!
August 11th, 2024
