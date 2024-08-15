Sign up
107 / 365
Leaf Imprint
We just discovered today this leave imprint in the driveway of our place. Kinda neat to see.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
2024
iPhone 8 Plus
15th August 2024 8:16pm
leaf
imprint
Dorothy
Very nice!
August 16th, 2024
