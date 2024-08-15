Previous
Leaf Imprint by dailypix
107 / 365

Leaf Imprint

We just discovered today this leave imprint in the driveway of our place. Kinda neat to see.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Susan Klassen

Dorothy ace
Very nice!
August 16th, 2024  
