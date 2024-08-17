Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
Coals from a Fire
We used our fire pit to have a fire on Thursday evening which was nice and relaxing. After I tried to take a picture of the coals when the flame was out but I moved too quickly. I thought it was a neat affect so I’m posting it anyway.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
fire
,
coals
