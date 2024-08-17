Previous
Coals from a Fire by dailypix
109 / 365

Coals from a Fire

We used our fire pit to have a fire on Thursday evening which was nice and relaxing. After I tried to take a picture of the coals when the flame was out but I moved too quickly. I thought it was a neat affect so I’m posting it anyway.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise