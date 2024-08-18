Sign up
110 / 365
Wildflower we Spotted Today
In our Sunday travels and exploration today we spotted this wildflower. I’ll share more pictures of our travels tomorrow.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
127
photos
22
followers
64
following
30% complete
110
Views
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
18th August 2024 1:29pm
Tags
wildflower
