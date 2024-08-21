Sign up
Previous
113 / 365
Scenic View
One of the scenic views from our trip to the mountains on Sunday. It was a great relaxing day. We even picked wild raspberries along the way.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
2
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
130
photos
22
followers
64
following
30% complete
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
mountain
,
view
gloria jones
ace
Love this photo and all of the greenery...I can smell the fresh air.
August 22nd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@seattlite
Thanks so much Gloria. It was very fresh air. The area has received a fair amount of rain which helped to make it so green.
August 22nd, 2024
