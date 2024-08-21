Previous
Scenic View

One of the scenic views from our trip to the mountains on Sunday. It was a great relaxing day. We even picked wild raspberries along the way.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

gloria jones ace
Love this photo and all of the greenery...I can smell the fresh air.
August 22nd, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@seattlite Thanks so much Gloria. It was very fresh air. The area has received a fair amount of rain which helped to make it so green.
August 22nd, 2024  
