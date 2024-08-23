Not Finished

Sign up
I thought all of these flowers were completed for the season. Then this week including today I realized they have all started growing again. I’m surprised but I’ll take it as it’s nice to look at in the yard.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Susan Klassen
Suzanne
ace
Enjoy!
August 24th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@ankers70
Thanks Suzanne I will. 💖
August 24th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I’m surprised to see the “Johnny Jump Ups” L R side. This time of the year. Pretty collage.
August 24th, 2024
