Not Finished by dailypix
Not Finished

I thought all of these flowers were completed for the season. Then this week including today I realized they have all started growing again. I’m surprised but I’ll take it as it’s nice to look at in the yard.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Susan Klassen

Suzanne ace
Enjoy!
August 24th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@ankers70 Thanks Suzanne I will. 💖
August 24th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I’m surprised to see the “Johnny Jump Ups” L R side. This time of the year. Pretty collage.
August 24th, 2024  
