Our Vegetable Garden

I take pictures in part because I enjoy it but I also use it as a thanksgiving journal.



So though our garden would be small in terms of what others have I am so thankful for all the vegetables we could grow this year.



We grew peas, carrots (we’d like to try a different variety next year), potatoes, roma tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, green beans, cabbage, spinach, strawberries, leeks and some spices like basil and oregano and rosemary. We also grew and haven’t harvested yet leeks and a couple hot peppers not for me but my husband likes them. There are still potatoes in the ground and the strawberries are still producing. We are still harvesting more cherry tomatoes.



Again an excellent reminder to me of how thankful I am we had the opportunity to have a garden and grow vegetables this year. What a blessing.



Thanks for visiting I truly appreciate it.