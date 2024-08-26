Previous
Happy International Dog Day

Happy International Dog Day. This little guy has been such a fun pup. So glad he became part of our family 13+ years ago. Top three pictures are from when Bailey was younger. Middle right and bottom pictures are from this year.
26th August 2024

Susan Klassen

