Small Sunflower by dailypix
121 / 365

Small Sunflower

Spotted this small sunflower bloom in our flower garden it opened up today. It had rained all day yesterday so you can still see a couple raindrops on the flower.

We didn’t plant it so either a bird did or it self seeded from last season. Either way it’s nice to see.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Susan Klassen

