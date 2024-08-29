Sign up
Previous
121 / 365
Small Sunflower
Spotted this small sunflower bloom in our flower garden it opened up today. It had rained all day yesterday so you can still see a couple raindrops on the flower.
We didn’t plant it so either a bird did or it self seeded from last season. Either way it’s nice to see.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
0
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
138
photos
22
followers
64
following
33% complete
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
29th August 2024 8:04am
Tags
sunflower
