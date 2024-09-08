Sign up
Previous
131 / 365
Yellow Dahlia
This yellow dahlia opened up today it started to yesterday but I was happy to see it open fully this afternoon. I can see a couple other ones starting so I look forward to seeing those too.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
2
1
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
8th September 2024 6:35pm
dahlia
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty.
September 9th, 2024
amyK
ace
Wonderful detailed close up
September 9th, 2024
