Previous
134 / 365
The Last of the Dahlias
This is one of the last dahlias that has opened. A smaller pink one. Very pleased they all grew this year.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
2
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
dahlia
Barb
ace
Simply glorious!
September 12th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@bjywamer
Thanks so much Barb. I was pleased they all grew.
September 12th, 2024
