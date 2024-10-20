Previous
173 / 365

Focused

This is the second picture of the birds eating the sunflower seeds. If you look closely in the bottom left corner a little bird has his foot on the sunflower seed he picked up.

They tap the seeds on the branches to open the sunflower seeds. You could hear the tapping after they would stop and get a sunflower seed and then fly away to another tree branch to get it open.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Susan Klassen

Diana ace
Beautiful close up and wabi sabi.
October 22nd, 2024  
