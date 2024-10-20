Sign up
173 / 365
Focused
This is the second picture of the birds eating the sunflower seeds. If you look closely in the bottom left corner a little bird has his foot on the sunflower seed he picked up.
They tap the seeds on the branches to open the sunflower seeds. You could hear the tapping after they would stop and get a sunflower seed and then fly away to another tree branch to get it open.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
193
photos
25
followers
66
following
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Tags
birds
,
sunflower
,
seeds
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and wabi sabi.
October 22nd, 2024
