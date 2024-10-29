Sign up
Previous
182 / 365
Pizza from the Italian Market
My husband and I took a quick trip to Calgary, Alberta to pick up a few things we needed. And before heading home stopped at an Italian market to get one of their pizzas for supper.
It was very good. We will definitely go again next time we are there. We also saw a couple people having ice cream or gelato. We want to try that next time too.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
pizza
