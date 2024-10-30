Previous
Garden Roses by dailypix
Garden Roses

Brought the last 2 roses from the garden in on Monday to display in the living room. It’s nice to still have one more chance to bring them inside before the weather changes.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Susan Klassen

Jerzy ace
Simple and beautiful
October 31st, 2024  
