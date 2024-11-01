Previous
Fall Reflections by dailypix
185 / 365

Fall Reflections

A lot of the leaves have fallen but I saw this at a local park and liked the reflections in the pond.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise