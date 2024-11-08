Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
Clue Performance
Such a great night out yesterday at the Empress Theatre for the performance of the play clue. First time going to this historic theatre and we even knew one of the actors.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Tags
theatre
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
November 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful fun!
November 9th, 2024
