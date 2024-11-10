Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
194 / 365
Balancing Blocks
My husband is finishing these balancing blocks to make into sets for children and adults for the upcoming craft sale.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
214
photos
25
followers
66
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
10th November 2024 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
They look amazing, how talented your hubby is.
November 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close