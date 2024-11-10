Previous
Balancing Blocks by dailypix
194 / 365

Balancing Blocks

My husband is finishing these balancing blocks to make into sets for children and adults for the upcoming craft sale.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
53% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
They look amazing, how talented your hubby is.
November 12th, 2024  
