Previous
Next
Dried Hydrangea by dailypix
196 / 365

Dried Hydrangea

I thought this dried out hydrangea flower looked nice in our yard. The petals will eventually fall off. So I can look at it as long as it lasts.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise